A look back at the construction of the retaining wall along the A6

Between the Parc du Château station in Morsang-sur-Orge and the Coteaux de l'Orge station in Viry-Chatillon, the T12 tram will run along the A6.

To allow its insertion, the area must be completely terraced, which requires the construction of a retaining wall in order to stabilize the land.

A retaining wall to consolidate a piece of land to make it more resistant to pressure and therefore to the traffic of a line such as the T12 tram.

To carry it out, different steps are necessary:

The protection and maintenance of the embankment

Anchoring the wall foundations to the ground

Elevation of the wall by concreting

Once the retaining wall has been completed, it is then possible to build the platform and lay the railway tracks necessary for the safe circulation of the tramway.

A look back at the progress of this large-scale project!