January 19 public meeting: answers to your questions

On Wednesday 19 January, the City of Épinay-sur-Orge and the T12 tram teams organised an online public meeting to present the upcoming work and detail the planned developments.

It was an opportunity for residents to ask their questions:

How often will the T12 tram run?

The T12 tram will run every 10 minutes during rush hour and every 15/20 minutes during off-peak hours.

How long will it take to do Massy > Évry-Courcouronnes? Massy > Épinay-sur-Orge.

The T12 tram will cover its entire route between Massy and Évry-Courcouronnes in about 39 minutes. It will take about half that time to travel from Massy > Épinay-sur-Orge.

How do I contact local agents if my problem concerns the rail network?

Local agents are mobilized on the urban network located between Epinay-sur-Orge and Evry-Courcouronnes. However, they remain available to relay requests relating to the rail network.

When will the passage between Epinay and Grand Vaux be open to the public?

Following the construction of the cycle and pedestrian link structure, the access ramps are being carried out, as well as landscaping work. The cycle-pedestrian path should be put into service in the spring of 2022.

If you have any questions about the T12 tram, you can consult the FAQ or contact the project team directly via the form.