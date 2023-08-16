Gravigny-Balizy public meeting, Wednesday 14 September

From 19 September, SNCF will undertake track development work at Gravigny-Balizy station for the insertion of the T12 tram-train.

In order to inform local residents as well as possible, an information meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 14 at 7 p.m., in the school restaurant of the Balizy elementary school (2 rue des Templiers, Longjumeau).

The SNCF team of the T12 Tram-Train will present this work and answer all your questions.