Tram

New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes

Relive the open house of the construction site in pictures!

Published on

On Saturday 12 October, the T12 tram construction site opened its doors to the public, to the delight of young and old alike...

Organised in two parts, this day allowed all the participants to get to know the project better and to discover what goes on behind the scenes in a fun and friendly way. A look back at this memorable day in pictures!

A morning dedicated to the visit of the bridge over the A6 in Grigny

On Saturday morning, the project's financiers, many elected officials from the cities crossed by the T12 tram, accompanied by the project owners, visited the construction site of the A6 motorway bridge in Grigny, in the presence of Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités. Among them, Jean-Benoît Albertini, Prefect of Essonne, François Durovray, President of the Department of Essonne, Guillaume Marbach of SNCF and Philippe Rio, Mayor of Grigny, host city of this event.

