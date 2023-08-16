The T12 tram stations: a landmark in the area

On the rail section, the existing RER C stations will be redeveloped into tram stations.

The track will be raised so that the step and platform are at the same height, ensuring accessibility for all passengers. To accommodate the new, shorter rolling stock, the length of the platforms will be reduced.

The design of the stations, thin and modern, recalls the visual world of public transport thanks to its fluid line symbolizing the lines of the network. Inside the stations, the design will unify its different elements such as shelters, benches or passenger information panels.

Identical throughout the territory, the T12 tram stations will become landmarks for the inhabitants.

They will allow users to have optimal conditions of comfort:

• seating and glass shelters to protect against the cold, rain, wind or sun;

• Constant, pleasant and reassuring lighting on all the platforms. The choice will be for low-consumption lighting. A presence detector will be installed to modulate the brightness;

• a video protection system and emergency call points;

• Passenger services such as real-time information screens, ticket sales, line map displays.