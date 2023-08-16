Throughout the urban network, the installation of the support poles for the power supply is accelerating
401. This is the number of power supply poles for the T12 tram installed along the route on its urban part, i.e. between Evry-Courcouronnes and Epinay-sur-Orge.
With a height of about 10 meters, these poles are essential elements that will support the electrical cables that will supply the tramway (1500 volts continuously).
With a slim and rounded design, these poles have been designed to meet an optimal landscape insertion, in line with the ambitions of the T12 tram project.