Closure of slip road 7 of the A6 motorway towards Viry-Chatillon Centre

Publication date: March 8, 2019

> What work needs to be done?
Transformation of the crossroads between the A6 motorway and the RD445 into a traffic light crossroads.

> What are the steps?
1) Closure of the ramp to Viry-Châtillon Centre to install the work zone
2) Road works for the transformation into a traffic light junction
3) Construction of the future Tram 12 express station

> When does the work start?
Monday, March 18, 2019

> What does this change?
Car traffic has been modified: alternative routes have been set up to allow you to get to La Grande Borne and Viry-Chatillon Centre (see map below)

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to your travels as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.

