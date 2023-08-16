Closure of slip road 7 of the A6 motorway towards Viry-Chatillon Centre
Publication date: March 8, 2019
> What work needs to be done?
Transformation of the crossroads between the A6 motorway and the RD445 into a traffic light crossroads.
> What are the steps?
1) Closure of the ramp to Viry-Châtillon Centre to install the work zone
2) Road works for the transformation into a traffic light junction
3) Construction of the future Tram 12 express station
> When does the work start?
Monday, March 18, 2019
> What does this change?
Car traffic has been modified: alternative routes have been set up to allow you to get to La Grande Borne and Viry-Chatillon Centre (see map below)
