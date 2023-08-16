New layout for the Gravigny-Balizy station of the future T12 tram-train!

Throughout the month of March, at the Gravigny-Balizy station, the SNCF is working on accessibility development operations as well as the renovation of the platforms.

The work began last September with the raising of the tracks so that in the long term, the floor of the tram-train would be at the same height as the platform, thus allowing people with reduced mobility to board the T12 tram-train in complete autonomy.

This month, the work focuses on the renovation of the quays: removal of the surface, recovery of the structure by reinforcement and concreting, then installation of new curbs.

At the same time, 2 access ramps were built (one on each platform). They will improve accessibility to the platforms for all passengers.

To complete the development of the station, 2 platform shelters will be installed in the coming weeks.