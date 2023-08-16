Platform work on Avenue des Sablons in Viry-Châtillon (July/August 2022)

Work on the construction of the T12 tram will continue during the summer of 2022.

In Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Châtillon, they are causing temporary traffic changes at the crossing of the A6 between Avenue des Sablons and Rue du Docteur Roux.

What work needs to be done?

The T12 tram will run along the A6.

To continue its construction, an intervention is necessary to allow the crossing of the intersection of Avenue des Sablons and Rue du Docteur Roux.

It aims to install under the road the networks that will accommodate the tramway power cables, which is called the multitubular and platform works.

When does the work take place?

The work will take place from Monday 11 July to Tuesday 26 August at 5 pm.

What does this change?

As a result, traffic changes

are to be expected:

– From Monday 11 July at 8 am to Friday 22 July at 5 pm: closure of the road located at the crossroads of Avenue des Sablons and Rue du Docteur Roux.

– From Monday 25 July at 8 am to Tuesday 26 August at 5 pm: implementation of an alternating traffic system on the road located at the crossroads of Avenue des Sablons and Rue du Docteur Roux.

Diversion routes have been set up.