Road redevelopment work on Rue du Bois Briard in Évry-Courcouronnes (March – June 2021)

As part of the construction of the T12 tram, railway works are taking place on Boulevard Jean Monnet, at the intersection with Rue du Bois Briard, leading to its closure.

They give rise to a temporary diversion of traffic.

> What work needs to be done?

Various operations are carried out:

Pavement structure work

Intervention on the networks

Asphalt production

Laying of railway tracks

Their objective is to develop the rue du Bois Briard, in its approach to the Delouvrier crossroads in anticipation of the future circulation of the T12 tram.

> When does the work take place?

This work will take place from 8 March 2021 to 7 June 2021 inclusive.

> What does this change?

From Monday 8 March to Monday 7 June inclusive, the works will result in the following traffic changes:

Closure of Rue du Bois Briard, between Avenue de l'Amandier, Rue Jean Mermoz and the Delouvrier crossroads.

Diversion routes have been set up.