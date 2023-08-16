Track raising work at Gravigny-Balizy station in Longjumeau (September 2022)
Published on
As part of the future T12 tram-train, work will be carried out to raise the tracks at Gravigny-Balizy station. They will require the dismantling of the level crossing and, consequently, a total interruption of road traffic.
- When will they take place?
The work is scheduled at night from Monday 19 September to Saturday 8 October, except on weekends (no work during the night from Saturday to Sunday and from Sunday to Monday).
- What does the work consist of?
> Removal of the grade crossing deck (floor)
> Raising of the tracks by about ten centimetres over 200 metres to allow the circulation of the future tram-train
> Track stabilization operations
> Crossing Deck Rest
- What will be the consequences?
> Road traffic interrupted throughout the period
> Pedestrian traffic maintained via the underground
> Normal circulation of the RER C during the day
> RER C traffic interrupted from 10 p.m. until the end of service (implementation of replacement buses)
INFORMATION MEETING
The SNCF team of the T12 tram-train will present this work and answer all your questions, on Wednesday 14 September at 7 pm, in the school restaurant of the Balizy elementary school.