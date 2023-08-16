Asphalt works at the crossroads of the RD445 (August 2022)

The construction work on the T12 tram is progressing rapidly.

In Viry-Châtillon, they are causing temporary traffic changes at the RD445 junction.

What work needs to be done?

The T12 tram will run along the A6. To continue its construction, an intervention is necessary on the road.

It aims to create the final asphalt (road surfacing) at the RD445 crossroads.

When does the work take place?

The work will take place at night, between the evening of Monday 29 August and the morning of Friday 2 September.

What does this change?

As a result:

the RD445

the access road to the RD445 from Rue du Commandant Barré

the access ramp to the A6

will be closed to traffic at night during the week of Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2.

In addition, the exit ramp from the A6 Paris-Province to the RD445 will be closed continuously from Monday, August 29 at 2 p.m. to Friday, September 2 at 2 p.m.

Diversion routes have been set up.

The diversion of the exit ramp from the A6 to the RD445 will be via exit 7.1 Grigny.