Work on the Marc Sangnier bridge in Savigny-sur-Orge (March – June 2021)

Demolition work on the Marc Sangnier bridge is taking place as part of the construction of the T12 tram. They led to the closure of Rue Marc Sangnier.

> What work needs to be done?

The work aims to demolish and rebuild the Marc Sangnier bridge located between Rue de l'Egalité and Rue des Rossays where the T12 tram will pass, in order to allow the installation of the platform.

> When does the work take place?

The demolition will take place on the weekend of Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 March during an interruption of RER traffic.

The reconstruction will take place from Monday 15 March for a period of three months.

> What does this change?

From Wednesday 10 March and for the duration of the work, the passage under the Marc Sangnier bridge is closed to pedestrians and vehicles.