Works at Massy-Palaiseau station (January 2022)

At Massy Palaiseau RER station, work on the T12 tram will continue in January.

What does the work consist of?

Two types of operation will be carried out:

– Renewal of part of the track (rails, sleepers and ballast)

– Adjustments of the catenary (train power supply cables)

When will they take place?

The work will take place night and day from Friday 21 at midnight to Monday 24 January at 5:00 am.

Preparatory work (delivery of materials, arrival of the machines,...) is to be expected at night from Wednesday 19 January.