Works at Massy-Palaiseau station (January 2022)
Published on
At Massy Palaiseau RER station, work on the T12 tram will continue in January.
- What does the work consist of?
Two types of operation will be carried out:
– Renewal of part of the track (rails, sleepers and ballast)
– Adjustments of the catenary (train power supply cables)
- When will they take place?
The work will take place night and day from Friday 21 at midnight to Monday 24 January at 5:00 am.
Preparatory work (delivery of materials, arrival of the machines,...) is to be expected at night from Wednesday 19 January.