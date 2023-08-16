A new computerized signal box

Between 11 and 14 November, a new computerised signal box was installed near the future Massy-Palaiseau station during a temporary interruption of traffic.

What is a computerized signal box?

The Computerized Signal Box (PAI) is used to control the switches and railway signalling in an area, using a computer system. It is controlled by traffic officers based in an operating room. The PAI verifies that all the safety conditions are met to run the trains. He remotely controls the switches as well as the opening and closing of the railway signal lights.

Did you know?

This signal box will not only be useful for the circulation of the T12 tram but also for that of the entire Massy railway line, i.e. all the grouped railway tracks that serve the station.

The key figures of the operation