An easier and more accessible connection between the Épinay-sur-Orge station and the RER station

The platforms of the current RER station in Épinay-sur-Orge are being transformed in preparation for the arrival of the T12 tram. Indeed, in order to create faster and more accessible connections, the platform in the direction of Brétigny will be extended by a hundred meters and the opposite platform (in the direction of Paris) will be widened by a few meters. In addition, two new accesses with elevators will be created to reach the multimodal interchange hub. in order to reach the level of the future T12 tram station.

Eventually, only 2 minutes will be needed to transit from the T12 tram platform to the RER platform.

The work will start in the summer of 2022 and will last until the end of 2023. They will take place as follows:

Summer 2022: site preparation and installation of a crane on Chemin des Tourelles

Until the end of 2022: creation of the northern and southern accesses

Early 2023 – Autumn 2023: Extension and widening of the platforms

End of 2023 – beginning of 2024: finishing and restoration of the premises

Find out the situation in the long term!