An elevated station in Morsang-sur-Orge

A new phase in the construction of the future Parc du Château aerial station took place last November.

The construction of the T12 tram has entered a new stage in Morsang-sur-Orge. After the construction of the piers in September, along the Parc du Séminaire, the workers carried out preparatory work for the construction of the structure that will house the future Parc du Château station above the RD77.

This work began with the sawing of the exterior part of the A6 motorway bridge. It is located above the RD77, along an unused portion of the A6. For everyone's safety, this passage under the A6 bridge had to be completely closed for the duration of the interventions, while maintaining access for local residents.

In the coming months, other works will make it possible to install safety devices for the motorway (barrier), a noise barrier between the motorway and the station and to build the new structure that will eventually house the T12 tram station.

The Parc du Château station

After running along the motorway in the Parc du Séminaire, the T12 tram will reach Morsang-sur-Orge. To access the Parc du Château elevated station, installed above the RD77, a platform called a "pier" has been built. The tracks of the T12 tram will thus be gradually raised to the station that will allow the city's inhabitants and users to use this new mode of transport.

Discover in video the stages of construction of an aerial station.