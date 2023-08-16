Wissous/Lisses: Restoration of normal traffic conditions on the A6

Following the progress of the work on the T12 tram along the A6, normal traffic conditions will be restored. Before that, a final step of restoring the road and signage to its original configuration is necessary.

When does the work take place?

The work will take place between 25 April and 20 May 2022. In order to minimize the impact on traffic, they will take place 4 nights a week, from Monday at 9:30 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.

What does this change?

As a result, the A6 motorway will be closed in the direction of Paris > Province on the section between Wissous and Lisses.

Closures will only take place at night between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

A diversion has been set up via the A10 and the N104. In the event of entering the motorway after Wissous, motorists will have to join the N7.