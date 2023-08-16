Focus on: the construction of the T12 tram-train stations

Through their architectural design, the stations will contribute to the identity of the T12 tram-train.

On the rail section, the existing RER C stations (except Massy-Palaiseau) Longjumeau, Chilly-Mazarin, Gravigny-Balizy and Petit Vaux will be transformed into tram stations:

The track was raised so that the step and platform were at the same height.

For total accessibility, lifts will be installed.

Railway signalling is being adapted

Then, the shelters, benches and passenger information screens will be installed.

On the urban part, from Épinay-sur-Orge to Évry-Courcouronnes, nine stations will be located in the territory. They will be fitted out in such a way as to provide passengers with optimal conditions of comfort.

Their construction has already begun, with the construction of the platform nosses (outer edges overlooking the railway tracks). The civil engineering work began this summer with the installation of the pavement. The equipment of the stations and the installation of the street furniture will start at the end of 2022 and will continue at the beginning of 2023.

The installation of ticketing, operating assistance systems (radios for drivers) and passenger information systems will be the last phase of the work.