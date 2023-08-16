Focus on: the power supply of the T12 tram

Between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes, electricity supply poles are now visible all along the urban route.

They serve as supports for the overhead contact line (LAC), i.e. all the electrical cables carrying the electric current.

To ensure the operation of the line, electricity is emitted by the substations that transmit the current through the cables. In order to be powered, the tramway draws its energy from its cables thanks to the pantograph located on the upper part of the trains.

Did you know?

The rails also play an important role in the loop of the electrical circuit: it is through them that electrical energy is sent back to the substations.

Key figures