Focus on: the urban maintenance centre

In Évry-Courcouronnes, construction work on the urban maintenance centre (CDMU) for the T12 tram has started on rue du Bois de l'Épine in the business park of the same name

What is it about?

The urban maintenance centre is a facility dedicated to the maintenance and upkeep of all the line's infrastructure, i.e. the tracks, rails, signalling, overhead contact line, etc.

It differs from the workshop-garage (built in Massy-Palaiseau) which will ensure the storage of the trains as well as their upkeep and maintenance.

What makes up the CDMU?

The building is made up of two poles:

– a department dedicated to administration and maintenance, offices, meeting rooms, break rooms and changing rooms

– a technical centre bringing together the maintenance workshops and the various material storage areas

Landscape integration work

Clad with metal cladding and brick cladding in accordance with the requirements of the City's Local Urban Plan, it promotes the view from the offices to the surrounding green spaces. High windows also provide natural light to the workshops.

Discover the future layout!