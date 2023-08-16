Focus on the rolling stock of the T12 tram

25. This is the number of trains that the T12 tram line will have when it is put into service.

Manufactured in the Alstom factory in Valenciennes, these trains, called "Dualis", have a few special features.

These are "tram-train" trains allowing the T12 tram to run on railway tracks between Massy and Épinay-sur-Orge and on tram tracks between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes.

Several technical characteristics allow this:

The power system: the trains are equipped with a voltage change zone that allows, when changing the type of track , to adapt to the different levels of electrical load.

, to adapt to the different levels of electrical load. The gauge: its width is adapted to the platforms of stations on the rail network as well as in the urban network and its length allows easy movement in the city.

Performance: Dualis trains are able to vary the speed of traffic on the rail network (37km/h compared to 25km/h on the urban network), thus reducing the total travel time.

In addition to its technical characteristics, the Dualis trains were chosen for their level of service and interior comfort. Indeed, this rolling stock, bathed in natural light thanks to large bay windows, will be equipped with USB sockets.

Accessible to all, it will have a full low floor and a gap filler allowing wheelchairs and strollers to board without obstacles.

It is also an environmentally friendly mode of transport since it allows a low production of noise pollution (5 decibels lower than the noise level of car traffic) both indoors and outdoors.

In addition, its arrival goes hand in hand with the installation of bicycle lockers encouraging the use of bicycles and the development of cycle-pedestrian paths promoting soft modes of transport.

Key figures