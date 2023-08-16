Focus on the buildings dedicated to the operation of the T12 tram

At various points along the route of the Massy > Évry-Courcouronnes line, buildings are gradually emerging from the ground.

These are buildings dedicated to the operation of the line, which are divided into two different categories:

Operating premises: these are premises in which tram and bus drivers and controllers will be able to come and take their shifts and/or breaks. In particular, there is a rest room, sanitary facilities and storage space. Part of these buildings is also converted into technical rooms that will be useful for tram traffic. As part of the T12 tram, two operating premises were built at both ends of the urban network: one in Épinay-sur-Orge and the other in Évry-Courcouronnes.

Substations: substations provide the power supply necessary for the tram to run on a given section. They consist of several pieces of electrical equipment to adapt the voltage between the high-voltage alternating power grid and the tram traction equipment. The T12 tram line will have three substations: one in Morsang-sur-Orge, one in Ris-Orangis and the last in Évry-Courcouronnes.

At this stage, the operating premises in Épinay-sur-Orge and the substations in Ris-Orangis and Morsang-sur-Orge have already been built. In 2022, their development continues.

Discover them in pictures!