The environmental approach

The T12 tram-train is part of a territory with natural challenges, in particular in the context of the crossing of the Parc du Séminaire in Morsang-sur-Orge. The project has been designed in such a way as to respect the environment it crosses, while offering an efficient means of transport. In accordance with the law on the protection of nature, the project leaders have committed to:

AVOID IMPACTS: The route, while serving the territory as well as possible, preserves as much as possible the flora, fauna, as well as protected natural habitats. For example, the T12 tram-train runs mainly along abandoned areas of the A6 motorway.

REDUCE IMPACTS: Environmental measures make it possible to limit the impacts of the project on natural habitats. For example, trees are cut down in autumn and winter, outside the birds' breeding season. In addition, all the work is monitored by an ecologist whose job is to identify, predict and analyse the impact of human activities on the environment.

OFFSETTING IMPACTS: When impacts are unavoidable, restoration and enhancement actions are carried out as part of the project's compensation process. Different types of compensatory measures can be identified: