The functions of this site

It will be built on a former military plot of land, located in the municipalities of Massy and Palaiseau, near the northern terminus. This building is necessary for all maintenance and cleaning operations. It is also the location of the 23 tram-trains of the T12 tram-train.

In addition to its maintenance function, the workshop-garage will also house the command post, a real control tower for the line, allowing it to be supervised and controlled. It will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure traffic management and regulation, assistance to drivers, security and information for passengers, but also incident management.

An environmentally friendly building

The workshop-garage has been the subject of a proactive eco-design. In addition to being an HQE© (High Environmental Quality) building, the landscaping that will be carried out will integrate the site into its environment and limit its visual impact on local residents. Its wooden structure will allow, after a few years of use, to save on electricity consumption and heating. The workshop and the security room will be equipped with a green roof to improve the insulation of the buildings and the recovery of rainwater. This will also promote the dissemination of plant species, beyond the reserved area, and the development of biodiversity around the site.