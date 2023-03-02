City centre
Avenue de Versailles > Place de l'Europe
The preparatory work that will take place in the city centre of Poissy will have consequences on car traffic:
- Access to Rue de la Bruyère will be reserved for local residents.
- Between Avenue Maréchal Foch and Boulevard Devaux, Boulevard Gambetta will be a one-way street.
When possible, it is therefore recommended to avoid the area during the work period.
All shops remain accessible during the work period.
Several operations are to be expected:
- Work carried out by the SNCF will take place between December 2024 and January 2025 on Avenue Fernand Lefebvre.
- An SNCF storage area will be set up between Rue de la Bruyère and Avenue Fernand Lefebvre from January 2025.
- An SNCF base camp will be located at the former station of the Grande Ceinture between January 2025 and April 2028.
- Along Boulevard Gambetta, on the section from Avenue Maréchal Foch to Boulevard Devaux, riverside restitutions will take place from February to May 2025.
- Other riparian returns will be carried out on Rue de la Bruyère and Avenue de Versailles in February 2025, as well as on Boulevard Gambetta between Boulevard Devaux and Boulevard de la Paix and on Boulevard de l'Europe between April and June 2025.