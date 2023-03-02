Poissy / city centre
These plans are based on data available as of April 30, 2025. The dates and footprints of the sites may be subject to change in the event of a hazard beyond the control of the project owners and the construction companies.
Travaux / avenue de Versailles - rue de La Bruyère
- - CUGPSEO concession works are taking place at the intersection between Avenue du Maréchal Foch and Avenue de Versailles, until the beginning of May 2025.
- - The Erard Prieur square becomes a base camp for the CUGPSEO work and then an Île-de-France Mobilités storage area until April 2026.
- - Another SNCF storage and works area is also located at the level of the former Grande Ceinture near the intersection between rue de La Bruyère and avenue Fernand Lefebvre until mid-2027.
- - A base camp has been set up by the SNCF at the former Grande Ceinture station until April 2028.
- - At the intersection between Avenue du Maréchal Foch and Boulevard de Pirmasens, the CUGPSEO is carrying out work from mid-May to the end of May 2025.
- - The rail bridge over Avenue Fernand Lefebvre will be removed between mid-May and early June 2025.
- - SNCF is also carrying out work at the Jean Moulin Square from the beginning of June to August 2025.
These works have an occasional impact on traffic:
- - Alternating car traffic is organised at Avenue du Maréchal Foch in mid-May 2025.
- - Avenue de Versailles will become a one-way street in mid-May 2025.
- - Boulevard de Pirmasens will be made one-way from mid-May to mid-June 2025.
- - Avenue Fernand Lefebvre is closed to traffic at the rail bridge from May 29 to June 1, 2025.
- - Rue de La Bruyère is closed to traffic, except for local residents, for the duration of the work.
Travaux / boulevard Gambetta - carrefour de l'Europe
- - Three buildings are demolished on Boulevard Gambetta, between Avenue Maréchal Foch and Boulevard Devaux, until mid-June 2025.
- - Until the end of June 2025, riverside operations are being held on Boulevard Gambetta, between Avenue Maréchal Foch and Rue Charles Maréchal. In this same area, CUGPSEO work is taking place from the end of June to mid-August 2025.
- - Other riverside operations are taking place on Boulevard Gambetta, between Rue Charles Maréchal and Boulevard Devaux, until the end of July 2025.
- - Concession works are taking place on Boulevard Gambetta, between Rue Charles Maréchal and Boulevard Devaux, carried out by Orange from the beginning of May to the beginning of June 2025.
- - Other concession works are being carried out on the Boulevard de l'Europe from mid-May to early June 2025.
- - The CUGPSEO is also carrying out work from the beginning of June to the end of July 2025 between the Boulevard de la Paix and the Place de l'Europe.
- - On the Boulevard de l'Europe, riverside operations will take place in June 2025.
- - Riverside operations will then take place on Boulevard Gambetta, between Avenue Maréchal Foch and Rue Charles Maréchal, from June to the end of 2025.
- - Riverside operations will then continue, still on Boulevard Gambetta, at the junction with Rue Charles Maréchal, from mid-June to the end of July 2025.