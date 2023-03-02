City centre
Avenue de Versailles > Place de l'Europe
The concession works that will be held in the city centre of Poissy will have consequences on car traffic:
- Access to Rue de la Bruyère will be reserved for local residents.
- Between Rue Charles Maréchal and Boulevard Devaux, Boulevard Gambetta will be one-way until February 2025.
When possible, it is therefore recommended to avoid the area during the work period.
All shops remain accessible during the work period.
The Greater Paris Seine et Oise Urban Community (GPSEO) will carry out a large part of the upcoming concession work at the end of 2024 and in the first half of 2025. GPSEO's intervention consists of diverting the existing water networks to allow the construction of the extension of the T13 tram.
This work will make it possible to:
- Modernisation of the drinking water network, reducing the risk of leakage The old pipes made of grey cast iron, a brittle material that is no longer used today, will be replaced.
- The sewerage networks will be partially separated, in order to reduce the volumes of clear water transported to the treatment plant and to reduce the risk of spillage into the natural environment during rainy weather.
Several operations are planned on Boulevard Gambetta and Avenue de Versailles:
- Between the Boulevard de la Paix and the Place de l'Europe, odd side: from October to the end of November 2024
- Between Rue Charles Maréchal and Boulevard Devaux, odd side: from November 2024 to mid-February 2025
- Between Boulevard Devaux and Boulevard de la Paix, odd side: from mid-November to the end of December 2024
- Between Avenue du Maréchal Foch and Rue Charles Maréchal, odd side: from the beginning of December 2024 to the beginning of March 2025
- Between the Boulevard de la Paix and the Place de l'Europe, even-numbered side: from January to the beginning of March 2025
- Between Boulevard Devaux and Boulevard de la Paix, even-numbered side: in March 2025
- Between Avenue du Maréchal Foch and Rue Charles Maréchal, even-numbered side: from April to May 2025
- Between Rue Charles Maréchal and Boulevard Devaux, even-numbered side: from April to mid-June 2025
Other areas of the city centre are also affected by GPSEO's work:
- Rue de la Bruyère and part of Avenue Fernand Lefebvre, under the railway bridge: from October to mid-November 2024
- On Boulevard de Pirmasens and Impasse Erard Prieur: from January to mid-February 2025 / Also note: a storage area has been installed in Square Erard Prieur since September 2024
- Boulevard de l'Europe, from the exit of the roundabout of the Place de l'Europe: from mid-January to early April 2025
- Avenue de Versailles, between the Petite Ceinture and Avenue du Maréchal Foch, odd side: from mid-February to early April 2025
The Orange company will also take charge of certain works to divert the telecommunications networks.
For Orange:
- At the junction of Boulevard de Pirmasens and Avenue de Versailles: from September to the beginning of November 2024
- Boulevard Gambetta, between Rue Charles Maréchal and Boulevard Devaux, odd side: from the end of February to the end of March 2025