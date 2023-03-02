Forest offsets related to protected species
The compensation process for all the impacts of the project on protected species (birds, hedgehogs, bats, etc.) is carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités. It is mainly spread over four sites:
- the Île de Devant in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, on 17.77 ha, which is a complementary and distinct project from the project of the City of Conflans-Ste-Honorine;
- the "Lisière Saint-Jean" in Achères in the immediate vicinity of the "Forêt domaniale de St-Germain-en-Laye" on 2.28 ha;
- the "Bois des Alluets" in Orgeval, on 22.28 ha;
- a 3.7-hectare section of the Grande Ceinture in the commune of Poissy, which no longer belongs to the national rail network following a procedure completed in 2024 for the decommissioning and closure of the line.
Complementary accompanying measure
Île-de-France Mobilités will also finance the implementation of senescence islands in the Saint-Germain forest, which will be implemented by the ONF. An island of senescence is a part of the forest that is removed from silvicultural exploitation: the trees develop, age and eventually fall naturally, thus becoming favourable environments for fauna and flora.