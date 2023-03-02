The 2016 complementary consultation

At the end of the first consultation in 2013 and the single public inquiry in 2014, the project owners studied a new route to best meet the needs of the inhabitants and allow as many people as possible to benefit from the tramway.

A new route for the extension of the T13 tram passing through the centre of Poissy to serve the Poissy RER station has been studied. This amendment led to the organisation of a new consultation and a new public inquiry.

The new consultation on the amended draft took place from 7 March to 8 April 2016 and resulted in 862 opinions. Comments focused on:

The insertion of the urban route: limiting noise and visual pollution, positioning the stations well;

Land impacts: quantifying and optimising the rights of way required for the project, particularly on Boulevard Gambetta and Rue Adrienne Bolland, and maintaining continuous consultation with local residents;

The improvement of the service to the Poissy Technopark and the Chêne feuillu sector in Achères;

The good articulation of the extension of the T13 tram with the redevelopment of Poissy station and existing and future modes of transport;

The continuity of cycle routes and the preservation of pedestrian paths;

Regular public information on the progress of the project.

On the site's media library, you will find the documents on the complementary consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016