The ongoing consultation of 2017

At the end of the 2016 supplementary consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités committed to continuing the T13 tram extension project by meeting the expectations expressed by the participants. About fifty meetings have been held with the local authorities concerned, State services and associations, and additional studies have been carried out on the Saint-Exupéry and Gambetta districts. The results were presented at two public meetings held in Poissy in January and July 2017, each of which brought together about a hundred residents.

The consultations of 2016 and 2017 contributed to the development of the supplementary principle diagram and the additional public inquiry file necessary to submit the refined project to the public opinion.

On the site's media library, you will find the documents on the ongoing consultation of 2017.