The preliminary consultation of 2013

A first consultation was organised from 15 April to 17 May 2013 ahead of the single public inquiry on the extension of the T13 tram from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères. It presented the route in its initial version, 9.7 km long: the T13 tram then took the tracks of the Grande Ceinture de Saint-Germain-en-Laye to its entrance into Achères, with a station at the level of the old Poissy Grande Ceinture station. The second station, the terminus, was located near the Achères-Ville RER station. A third station was planned in the longer term in the Chêne feuillu sector, in Achères, subject to the commissioning of the new Paris Normandy Line and the creation of a station of the RER E extended to the west.

564 opinions were collected during the preliminary consultation. The main observations raised related to:

The restructuring of the bus network in connection with the extension of the T13 tram, for a complementary and efficient service to the territory;

Limiting impacts on natural areas: ensuring the quality of compensatory measures and the living environment along the route;

The optimization of the project schedule after the declaration of public utility has been pronounced;

Regular public information on the design and implementation of the project.

The preliminary consultation made it possible to draw up the schematic diagram for the extension of the T13 tram and the public inquiry file.

On the site's media library, you will find documents on the consultation from 15 April to 17 May 2013.