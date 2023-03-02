The environmental approach
The developments planned as part of the urban requalification accompanying the extension of the T13 Tram will make it possible to meet new environmental requirements and changes in mobility behaviour.
A proactive environmental approach
When Île-de-France Mobilités designs a development project, the impacts on the environment (fauna, flora, water, soil, historical heritage, etc.) are accurately assessed. The project is thus designed to avoid or reduce its effects as much as possible. Measures are also put in place to compensate for impacts that could not be avoided or reduced.
Avoid
As part of the project, avoidance measures were taken. In particular, several existing infrastructures are reused (roads, wasteland, former railway belt, etc.) to avoid certain impacts on natural environments.
Reduce
To reduce the impacts that could not be avoided, the project foresees:
- the construction of two passages allowing large fauna to cross the path in the forest;
- the encouragement of walking and cycling thanks to facilitated intermodality (pedestrian and cyclist facilities, creation of bicycle parking near stations, etc.);
- the greening of farm buildings;
- the planting of many trees and the greening of the edges of the line to fight against urban heat islands;
- rational management of runoff water and all green spaces;
- an eco-responsible site (management of waste and site water, reuse of materials, etc.).
Compensate
When there is no solution to avoid or reduce environmental impacts, Île-de-France Mobilités looks for compensation that is as appropriate as possible for the impacts.
Work permitted by environmental authorisation
Following the public environmental inquiry conducted in the summer of 2024 and the report of the commission of inquiry, the environmental authorisation was granted on 27 November 2024.