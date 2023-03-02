The calendar

Preliminary design and project studies

2019 > 2024

The aim of these design studies was to detail the infrastructure to be built and to specify the insertion of the T13 Tram extension into its environment, as part of the Avoid, Reduce, Compensate (ERC) approach.

They aimed to:

Have a detailed knowledge of the geometry and relief of the terrain.

Knowing the quality of soils: their nature, their resistance, their possible pollution, etc.

Check the condition and solidity of existing engineering structures: bridges, retaining walls, etc.

Precisely locate the water, gas, electricity and telecommunications networks located on the route of the T13 Tram extension to Achères.

Assess the ecological issues and possible protection measures to be implemented, by updating the ecological inventory carried out in 2016 which lists the fauna and flora species as well as the natural habitats present on the project perimeter.

This work deepens and complements the preliminary studies carried out between 2015 and 2017, which were used to develop the schematic diagram and the file for the 2018 supplementary public utility inquiry.

In 2023, modifications to the project were made in order to optimize the route.

As for the project studies, they served as a basis for the drafting of the calls for tenders launched to the companies with a view to awarding works contracts for the construction of the extension of the T13 Tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères.