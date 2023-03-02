The calendar
The project studies have been validated and the preparatory work began at the end of 2024. At the same time, since the summer of 2021, the network concessionaires have been carrying out the rerouting of the networks that are present under the future tram tracks.
2014: Public interest survey
2014 - 2018: Alternative studies of the route through Poissy, additional public inquiry and declaration of public utility
2019 - 2024: Preliminary design studies, project studies and land acquisitions
2021 - 2025: Concession works
2024 - 2025: Preparatory work
2025 - 2027: Infrastructure works
2028: Tests and dry run before commissioning
Preliminary design and project studies
2019 > 2024
The aim of these design studies was to detail the infrastructure to be built and to specify the insertion of the T13 Tram extension into its environment, as part of the Avoid, Reduce, Compensate (ERC) approach.
They aimed to:
- Have a detailed knowledge of the geometry and relief of the terrain.
- Knowing the quality of soils: their nature, their resistance, their possible pollution, etc.
- Check the condition and solidity of existing engineering structures: bridges, retaining walls, etc.
- Precisely locate the water, gas, electricity and telecommunications networks located on the route of the T13 Tram extension to Achères.
- Assess the ecological issues and possible protection measures to be implemented, by updating the ecological inventory carried out in 2016 which lists the fauna and flora species as well as the natural habitats present on the project perimeter.
This work deepens and complements the preliminary studies carried out between 2015 and 2017, which were used to develop the schematic diagram and the file for the 2018 supplementary public utility inquiry.
In 2023, modifications to the project were made in order to optimize the route.
As for the project studies, they served as a basis for the drafting of the calls for tenders launched to the companies with a view to awarding works contracts for the construction of the extension of the T13 Tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères.
Concession works
Mid-2021 > 2025
The first works on the extension of the T13 Tram are concessionary works. They consist of moving but also improving the water, gas, electricity and telecommunications networks that are located under the tramway platform. The objective is to allow the construction of the tramway extension without damaging the existing networks. These operations are sometimes an opportunity to modernize the networks.
Preparatory work: adaptation of the land for the insertion of the tramway
End of 2024 > beginning of 2026
Carried out in parallel with the concession works, the preparatory work takes place before the infrastructure works. They aim to prepare the ground for the construction of the line because it is necessary to free up the space, adapt it or secure it. This work may include brush clearing, riparian restoration, removal of old infrastructure, etc. In concrete terms, these are all the operations that are necessary for the effective construction of the equipment that will allow the tramway to run.
Infrastructure works: construction of tramway equipment
2025 > 2027
Infrastructure works are the final works, those that consist of building all the elements necessary for the circulation of the tramway. The platform, the rails but also the railway signalling had to be installed and the stations built. "Facade to façade" developments are also carried out. At the end of these operations, test and "dry run" phases are carried out before the tramway is put into service.