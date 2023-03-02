Forest offsets related to protected species

If the impacts cannot be avoided, it is then a question of reducing them: creation of large wildlife passages in the forest, adapted lighting, differentiated habitat management plan, installation of roosts for avifauna, etc.

Finally, when the impacts could not be avoided or reduced, they must be compensated: Île-de-France Mobilités has defined a compensation programme for protected species ticket, which consists of the recreation of environments favourable to the protected species impacted by the project.