Who is carrying out the T13 tram project extending Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères? What is the role of each person?

Île-de-France Mobilités is the project manager for the urban part of the T13 tram between the south of Poissy and Achères, as well as coordinating with the other project owners, SNCF Réseau and SNCF Voyageurs. It also finances the rolling stock and operation of the T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères. SNCF Réseau is the contracting authority for the railway section between Lisière-Pereire in Saint-Germain-en-Laye and the south of Poissy, as well as the engineering structures interfacing with the railway network in operation: walls on Rue Adrienne Bolland in Poissy, the flyover crossing the Paris – Le Havre line, and the Achères-Ville RER rail bridge. SNCF Voyageurs is the contracting authority for operations relating to the outbuildings of the public railway domain, in particular the construction, maintenance and storage of rolling stock. The State, the Île-de-France Region and the Yvelines Department are financing the studies and works of the T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères. The studies are carried out in collaboration with all the cities and communities concerned.