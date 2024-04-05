ExtensionPorte d'Asnières > Porte Dauphine

Tram

Since 2018, the Tram T3b has linked the Porte de Vincennes (Paris 12th) to the current terminus "Porte d'Asnières" (Paris 17th). The extension to Porte Dauphine (Paris 16th) via Porte Maillot will be commissioned on 5 April 2024.

The extension to Porte Dauphine aims to better serve the west of Paris. It offers connections with the metro and the RER C and soon E at Porte Maillot.

State
France Relance
European Union
Île-de-France Region
City of Paris
Île-de-France Mobilités

Plan

Key-Figures

7

New stations

3,2Miles

New paths

15Minutes

between Porte d'Asnières and Porte Dauphine

74 000

passengers expected every day on the entire line

Calendar

  1. 2016
    Consultation
  2. 2016-2017
    Preliminary studies
  3. 2017
    Schematic diagram
  4. 2018
    Public inquiry / Preliminary project
  5. 2019-2020
    Project studies
  6. 2020-2024
    Work
  7. April 5, 2024
    Commissioning