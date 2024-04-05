ExtensionPorte d'Asnières > Porte Dauphine

Since 2018, the Tram T3b has linked the Porte de Vincennes (Paris 12th) to the current terminus "Porte d'Asnières" (Paris 17th). The extension to Porte Dauphine (Paris 16th) via Porte Maillot will be commissioned on 5 April 2024.

The extension to Porte Dauphine aims to better serve the west of Paris. It offers connections with the metro and the RER C and soon E at Porte Maillot.