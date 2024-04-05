ExtensionPorte d'Asnières > Porte Dauphine

Since 2018, the Tram T3b has linked the Porte de Vincennes (Paris 12th) to the current terminus "Porte d'Asnières" (Paris 17th). The extension to Porte Dauphine (Paris 16th) via Porte Maillot will be commissioned on 5 April 2024.
The extension to Porte Dauphine aims to better serve the west of Paris. It offers connections with the metro and the RER C and soon E at Porte Maillot.
Plan
Key-Figures
7
New stations
3,2Miles
New paths
15Minutes
between Porte d'Asnières and Porte Dauphine
74 000
passengers expected every day on the entire line
Calendar
- 2016Consultation
- 2016-2017Preliminary studies
- 2017Schematic diagram
- 2018Public inquiry / Preliminary project
- 2019-2020Project studies
- 2020-2024Work
- April 5, 2024Commissioning