ExtensionGargan > Montfermeil

Since 2006, the T4 tram has linked Aulnay-sous-Bois (RER B) to Bondy (RER E). Since 2019, the new branch has been serving the cities of Pavillons-sous-Bois, Livry-Gargan, Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil. From Bondy, one tram out of two branches off to Montfermeil at the Gargan station. The last section, up to Hôpital Montfermeil, was put into service at the end of August 2020. The new branch of the T4 tram is helping to open up the districts of the Clichy-Montfermeil plateau and will be in connection with metro line 16 when it opens in 2027.

The next stage of this project will be the construction of the "northern bar" (loop in the city centre of Montfermeil), which is currently being studied.