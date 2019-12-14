ExtensionGargan > Montfermeil

Tram

Since 2006, the T4 tram has linked Aulnay-sous-Bois (RER B) to Bondy (RER E). Since 2019, the new branch has been serving the cities of Pavillons-sous-Bois, Livry-Gargan, Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil. From Bondy, one tram out of two branches off to Montfermeil at the Gargan station. The last section, up to Hôpital Montfermeil, was put into service at the end of August 2020. The new branch of the T4 tram is helping to open up the districts of the Clichy-Montfermeil plateau and will be in connection with metro line 16 when it opens in 2027.

The next stage of this project will be the construction of the "northern bar" (loop in the city centre of Montfermeil), which is currently being studied.

Station Maurice Audin © Raphaël Fournier

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Seine-Saint-Denis
SNCF
Île-de-France Mobilités

The route

Key-Figures

9

New stations

6 minutes

between each tram during rush hour

6.5 km

New paths

30 min

between Bondy and Montfermeil

Calendar

  1. 2009
    Consultation with guarantor
  2. 2009-2012
    Preliminary studies
  3. 2012
    Schematic diagram
  4. 2013
    Public inquiry / Declaration of public utility
  5. 2014
    Preliminary design studies
  6. 2015-2019
    Work
  7. December 14, 2019
    Commissioning to Arboretum
  8. August 31, 2020
    Commissioning up to Montfermeil Hospital