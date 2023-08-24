Financing and the actors
Funding
Infrastructure: €223.5 million, 2011 value
Trams: €29 million, 2018 value (Île-de-France Mobilités)
Operations (Île-de-France Mobilités)
State
Through the State-Region Plan Contract 2015-2020 (CPER) mobilising €7.6 billion, the State is contributing to the modernisation and development of transport lines in the Île-de-France region to meet the travel challenges and expectations of Ile-de-France residents.
Île-de-France Region
To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network. It also supports the development of daily cycling as well as new road uses such as carpooling or lanes reserved for buses and taxis. It is developing a resolute policy to combat traffic jams and support road innovation. In conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to profoundly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. The creation of new tram lines is part of this major programme. The Region devotes very significant financial resources to it.
Department of Essonne
In order to best meet the needs essential to the development of the territory, the Department of Essonne is devoting 450 million euros to mobility for the period 2017-2021. This investment contributes, in particular, to the development of a structuring public transport network aimed at strengthening the territorial network, to promote exchanges with the major economic centres and to facilitate access to the regional network (RER, Grand Paris Express) for Essonne residents. It also makes it possible to make the road a major lever for improving travel and contributes to developing the use of alternative and active modes.
RATP
The RATP Group is the project manager for two components of the project related to phase 1 of the T7 tram: the extension of the maintenance and storage site (SMR) in Vitry-sur-Seine and the adaptation of the control centre for the extension of the T7 tram. Line system (passenger information, ticketing, signalling, telecom)
Île-de-France Mobilités
As the organising authority for mobility in the Île-de-France region, Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances innovative solutions to meet all types of mobility. Listening to the people of the Ile-de-France region, she works every day to improve their daily journeys. To do this, it has embarked on an ambitious programme to modernise transport with unprecedented budgets (new trains and buses, reinforcement of bus lines,...). Île-de-France Mobilités is constantly investing to improve accessibility in stations, which helps to improve the comfort of travel for all Ile-de-France residents. More resources are also being deployed to improve passenger safety (reinforcement of the human presence on the ground, development of video protection, etc.). Île-de-France Mobilités is also thinking about mobility in the broadest sense by offering Ile-de-France residents new mobility solutions for their travels: Park and rides, parking spaces for bicycles with Véligo spaces near stations, development of micro-working spaces in stations, etc. Île-de-France Mobilités is constantly imagining new services to make your journeys simpler and smoother, with a transport network that is growing every day. Île-de-France Mobilités is also the contracting authority for the extension of the T7 tram.
