Financing and the actors

Île-de-France Mobilités

As the organising authority for mobility in the Île-de-France region, Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances innovative solutions to meet all types of mobility. Listening to the people of the Ile-de-France region, she works every day to improve their daily journeys. To do this, it has embarked on an ambitious programme to modernise transport with unprecedented budgets (new trains and buses, reinforcement of bus lines,...). Île-de-France Mobilités is constantly investing to improve accessibility in stations, which helps to improve the comfort of travel for all Ile-de-France residents. More resources are also being deployed to improve passenger safety (reinforcement of the human presence on the ground, development of video protection, etc.). Île-de-France Mobilités is also thinking about mobility in the broadest sense by offering Ile-de-France residents new mobility solutions for their travels: Park and rides, parking spaces for bicycles with Véligo spaces near stations, development of micro-working spaces in stations, etc. Île-de-France Mobilités is constantly imagining new services to make your journeys simpler and smoother, with a transport network that is growing every day. Île-de-France Mobilités is also the contracting authority for the extension of the T7 tram.