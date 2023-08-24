Structuring axis

A transport line that structures the space through the integration of transport and land use planning policies.

Prior consultation

The preliminary consultation is a time of information and exchanges with the public. It makes it possible to present the opportunity and the main characteristics of the project, but also to collect the opinions and arguments of all the actors in the territory on the main principles and objectives of the project.

The consultation must make it possible to:

to answer the questions of the inhabitants related to the changes brought about by the project,

enrich the project by integrating the needs and expectations of the project's stakeholders as well as possible to build a shared solution(s).

This stage concluded with a report approved by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council, reporting on the exchanges and opinions expressed during the consultation phase with the public.

Additional studies were carried out and a more precise project was presented to the population during the public inquiry.

The results of the consultation and the additional studies have informed the choices and decisions of Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners on the follow-up to be given to the project.

CPER

State-Region Project Contract

The State-Region Project Contract (CPER) is a document by which the State and a region commit to the multi-year programming and financing of important projects such as the creation of infrastructure or support for sectors of the future. Lasting seven years, the State-region project contracts replace the planning contracts created by the law of 29 July 1982 on planning reform. The government, through the intermediary of the regional prefect, represented by its secretary general for regional affairs (SGAR), agrees with the executive of the region on the implementation of projects relating to regional land use planning and on the share of each entity in the financing. Other local authorities (departmental councils, urban communities, etc.) can join a CPER provided that they contribute to the financing of the projects that concern them.

CPRD

Region-Department special contract

The Region-Department Special Contract is a financial programming tool, complementary to the State-Region Project Contract. It defines the financial commitments of the Ile-de-France Region and its departments in terms of public facilities, regional development, etc. It contributes to the implementation of SDRIF.

DOCP

Objectives and main features folder

The Objectives and Main Characteristics File is Île-de-France Mobilités' support for the presentation of its projects at the preliminary study stage. Its approval by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council marks the beginning of consultation with elected officials and the population.

DUP

Declaration of public utility

Administrative act recognising the "public utility"* nature of an operation planned by or on behalf of a public entity, after having obtained the opinion of the population at the end of a public utility inquiry. In particular, this act is the prerequisite for an expropriation (for reasons of public utility) that would be necessary for the continuation of the operation.

* General interest in the name of which the State confers an advantage (recognition of public utility) or imposes subjection (public utility servitude, expropriation for reasons of public utility).

Public inquiry

The last phase of public consultation, the public inquiry aims to present the project and its impacts on the environment as well as the measures that will be taken to limit its effects, while allowing the public to express its opinion on the project.

The inquiry is opened by an order issued by the prefect, who appoints a commissioner-investigator or a public inquiry commission composed of several members.

At the end of the inquiry, a report is drawn up by the investigating commissioner, on the basis of which he/she formulates an opinion, which may be favourable, possibly with recommendations and/or reservations, or unfavourable. The prefect will then be able to issue an order declaring the work to be in the public interest, which will allow operations to begin.

A public inquiry is being conducted on studies that are more complete than those necessary for consultation.

Preliminary studies

Studies carried out by the project owners for the preparation of the schematic diagram file and for the public inquiry.

Attendance

Number of people boarding trains: this is the demand for transport.

Grand Paris Express

200 km of automatic lines, as many as the current metro, and 68 stations: the Grand Paris Express is the largest urban project in Europe!

Much more than a transport network, it opens up new horizons and offers many opportunities. With him, the metropolis became larger and more united.

The four new lines of the Grand Paris Express (15, 16, 17 and 18), as well as line 14 extended to the north and south, will be connected to the existing transport network. Essentially underground, the new metro will cross the territories of Greater Paris to connect them to each other and to the capital. Thanks to it, it will be easier to get from one point to another in the Île-de-France region without going through Paris, but also to reach the heart of the capital more quickly from its outskirts.

A new alternative to the car, the Grand Paris Express will reduce pollution and traffic jams and contribute to creating a more environmentally friendly metropolis.

Morning rush hour

The period of the day during which the number of visitors is highest and concentrated in time. On the Paris network, the morning rush hour is between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

Thus, the capacity of a line is defined in relation to the traffic simulations of the morning rush hour.

Île-de-France Mobilités

Île-de-France Mobilités is the sole organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France. It imagines, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents.

Its goal: to improve mobility and the service provided to passengers by piloting this project alongside the other players.

Intermodality

Intermodality refers to the possibility of easily switching from one mode of transport to another during the same journey.

It is also a principle of organisation and articulation of the transport offer, aiming to coordinate several modal systems through a specific management and development of the interfaces between the different networks.

Contracting authority

Role defined by the law of 12 July 1985 on public project management: "The project owner of a project is the legal person for whom the work is built. […].

It is up to him, after having ascertained the feasibility and appropriateness of the operation envisaged, to determine its location, to define the programme, to decide on the provisional financial envelope, to ensure its financing, to choose the process by which the work will be carried out and to conclude, with the project managers and contractors it chooses, the contracts for the carrying out of the studies and the execution of the works. The project owner shall define in the programme the objectives of the operation and the needs that it must satisfy, as well as the constraints and requirements of social, urban, architectural, functional, technical and economic quality, integration into the landscape and protection of the environment".

PDUIF

Urban Travel Plan for Île-de-France

Developed by Île-de-France Mobilités in 2011, the Ile-de-France Urban Travel Plan is a planning and programming document that defines the objectives to be achieved and the actions to be taken to organise the travel of Ile-de-France residents in a sustainable way. The measures envisaged should make it possible to organise the transport of people and goods (public transport, two-wheelers, taxis, cars, trucks, trains, etc.), as well as parking and road operation policies.

In addition, this plan also includes planning issues, which are inseparable from transport issues. Under the constraint of financing capacities, it must make it possible to achieve a sustainable balance between the mobility needs of people and goods, the protection of the environment and health, and the preservation of quality of life.

The PDUIF must be compatible with the Master Plan of the Ile-de-France Region (SDRIF), of which it makes it possible to implement the transport component in an operational manner, it is enforceable against the Territorial Coherence Scheme (SCoT) and the Local Urban Plan (PLU).

PMR

Person with reduced mobility

A person with reduced mobility is considered to be any person who, temporarily or permanently, may be hindered in his or her movements. In addition to the disabled (motor, visual, hearing), the part of the elderly population that has difficulty getting around, people with strollers, is considered to be PRM.

Interchange hub

A privileged place of access to a diversified transport offer, as well as to all the other components of the service essential to the realization of the journey (sale of tickets, multimodal information, etc.).

RATP

Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens

RATP is one of the operators of public transport lines in the Ile-de-France region, it acts within the framework of the public service delegation contract signed with Île-de-France Mobilités. The world's leading multimodal carrier (RER, Metro, Tram and bus), it operates 14 metro lines, 2 RER lines (A and B), 3 tram lines, an automatic shuttle connecting Paris to Orly airport and more than 300 bus lines.

Modal shift

A change in the mode of transport for passengers or goods, for example from using a car or plane to using a train.

RER

Regional Express Network

The Île-de-France regional express network, commonly known as the RER, is a public transport rail network serving Paris and its suburbs, part of the regional network called Transilien. Made up of five lines (A, B, C, D and E), it has 257 stops for 587 km of track (including 76.5 km underground, mainly located in central Paris) and is used by 2.7 million passengers per day.

The entire network is operated with frequent and regular services. The aim is to provide a service every ten minutes or a quarter of an hour during off-peak hours in an area of about 15 to 20 kilometres and every twenty minutes or half an hour in the area of about 40 to 50 kilometres around Paris.

Within Paris itself, the RER is used as an express network offering multiple connections with the metro.

For historical reasons, part of the network is managed by the RATP (A and B) while the rest is part of the SNCF network (C, D and E).

Schematic diagram

The schematic diagram precisely defines the substance of a development operation, analyses its effects both for the community and for the operating company, and must justify the choice of the mode of transport to be chosen.

At this stage, the technical studies presented in the schematic diagram are more detailed than those in the DOCP.

After approval by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council, the schematic scheme allows the prefect concerned to qualify the project as a "project of general interest", guaranteeing that it is taken into account in urban planning documents.

SDRIF

Master plan for the Ile-de-France region

The Master Plan of the Île-de-France region is a regional planning document that defines a global and long-term vision of the future of the Île-de-France region and its territories, in terms of spatial planning and social, economic and environmental developments.

Revised and then adopted by the Île-de-France Regional Council in September 2008, it ticket defines a set of ambitions and means to develop a more dynamic and united region, in all its dimensions: housing, transport, economic development, environmental preservation, establishment of major infrastructures and facilities of regional importance.

Traffic Simulation

Representation of a transport system making it possible to estimate the future travel needs of a transport project.

Traditionally, traffic forecasting is carried out using a four-stage model. An individual must decide on his or her movement in four questions: whether to make the move (generation), where to go (distribution), how to move (choice of mode) and which route to choose (assignment).

Commercial speed

This is the average speed of traffic on a transport line in regular operation (excluding technical tests). It takes into account the top speed, stops and, if the public transport mode is not in its own lane, traffic jams. In addition, it does not take into account boarding times.

ZAC

Concerted development zone

A development procedure under French urban planning law, a ZAC is a sector within which a local authority or a public institution decides to develop and equip land with a view to the construction of housing, shops or economic activity hubs. One of the main objectives is to facilitate consultation between public authorities and private developers. It is therefore a tool adapted to interventions in built-up districts (requalification or urban renewal). It is above all a procedure for the production of building land, but this does not exclude its implementation in the context of urban renewal.