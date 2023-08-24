The route and its correspondences
With its dedicated lane and priority at traffic lights, the tram offers reduced travel times and a high frequency of passages. Thus, the T7 tram will take about 22 minutes to connect the Juvisy-Sur-Orge interchange to the Orly-Rungis hub.
The extension of the T7 tram will serve Athis-Mons, Paray-Vieille-Poste and Juvisy-sur-Orge thanks to the creation of 6 new stations, including an underground station.
The T7 tram will offer connections with different lines:
- metro lines 14 and 18 at Orly Airport,
- Metro lines 7 and 15 in Villejuif-Louis Aragon,
- the RER C and D at the Juvisy-sur-Orge interchange,
- the local bus network from the Athis-Mons and Juvisy-sur-Orge hubs.
The extended T7 tram means a better connection between Essonne and Val-de-Marne and easier connections between Paris and the southern suburbs!