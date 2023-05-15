Opinions published

ExtensionSaint-Denis Porte de Paris > Paris Gare Rosa-Parks
Published on 2023 May 22
I can't wait for the extension of the T8 and the opening up of the territories of Seine Saint Denis.
An increase in traffic speed and frequencies would also be welcome
Published on 2023 May 15
The T8 tramway is eagerly awaited.
As far as the modification of the PLUi is concerned, I have a few thoughts to make:
A 2% reduction in motorized travel in 10 years
A reduction of only 2% over 10