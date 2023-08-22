The ongoing consultation of 2022

The subjects of the ongoing consultation

The continuous consultation phase is a phase of dialogue with the territory allowing the project to be refined upstream of the public inquiry and to best meet the expectations of residents and future users. It is being carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités as part of the additional studies on the T8 tram extension project. These new studies bring their share of changes that Île-de-France Mobilités, in its approach to dialogue with the public, wishes to present to local residents, users, economic actors, associations, etc.

This new phase of consultation will thus be an opportunity to discuss developments and refine the project with a view to drawing up the schematic in anticipation of the public inquiry that will take place in 2023.

The Rosa-Parks terminus was already one of the major issues of the preliminary consultation. As the two variants proposed at that time were not entirely satisfactory, Île-de-France Mobilités studied three other variants. One of them positioned the terminus on the forecourt, parallel to the T3b tram stop and opposite the northern entrance to the Rosa-Parks station of the RER E. It would have allowed very short connections on foot but presented risks for the safety of pedestrians, severely degraded the operating conditions of the T8 tram and the T3b tram and generated significant noise pollution in the Cesária Evora street, which is very steep. It was therefore abandoned. Finally, two variants will be presented:

one on part of the Boulevard Macdonald road, opposite the entrance to the Rosa-Parks forecourt, allowing level connections with the T3b tram and the RER E and preserving the trees bordering the boulevard;

the other on rue Gaston Tessier, opposite the southern entrance to the Rosa-Parks station of the RER E.

The continuous consultation will allow the participants to learn about the developments and new possibilities envisaged for the insertion of cycle routes along the route in complementarity with the RER V.

The insertion of the tram has also been redesigned on certain parts of the route to promote complementarity with other means of transport and other users of the public space.

Continuous consultation is also the time to collect the opinions and expectations of future users through several participation mechanisms.

How to participate

The different consultation methods are designed and designed to be complementary and to cover not only cross-cutting issues but also local issues. The meetings are coming very soon!

Thus, two exploratory walks are organized in the area of Avenue d'Aubervilliers – Rosa Parks and in the Franc Moisin district. The first will allow you to discover on the ground the insertion of the terminus and that of the tramway on Avenue d'Aubervilliers and Skanderbeg. The second will be an opportunity for participants to learn about the new components of the project (Pressensé station, relocation of the Casanova station, felling and compensation of trees on rue du Court de Montfort). These two walks will be followed by a time in the room to collect the opinions of the participants.

A local meeting will allow IDFM to meet users and residents of the Front Populaire district. These times of exchange in the field will be privileged moments to inform and collect the expectations and opinions of the various actors in this sector.

Finally, an online workshop for economic players will allow them to hear their expectations and answer all their questions.

The dates of the meetings