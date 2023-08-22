What is the status of the T8 Tram extension project?

The preliminary consultation held in 2019 gave residents and local stakeholders the opportunity to discuss the opportunity of the project and to give their opinion on the scenarios for integrating the tram into the city. As a continuation of this first time of exchange, a new consultation called "continuous" took place in the autumn of 2022 to share with the public the progress of the studies. Finally, the consultation prior to the MECDU, currently underway, is open from 24 April 2023 to 24 May 2023 inclusive. Subsequently, the project will be the subject of an Inquiry prior to the Declaration of Public Utility.

What is the MECDU?

The Compatibility of Urban Planning Documents (MECDU) is a procedure that ensures that a development project is taken into account by the urban planning documents. It helps to adapt and modify these documents so that the project in question is feasible.

The developments related to the insertion of the T8 Tram require the compatibility of the Local Intercommunal Urban Plan of Plaine Commune (PLUi) by which the municipalities of Saint-Denis, Aubervilliers and Villetaneuse are associated.

Urban planning documents to plan land use planning

Urban planning documents are mainly composed of programmes, plans, diagrams and maps. They aim to organise and plan the development of one or more territories by intervening at different levels: municipality, inter-municipality, agglomeration, department, etc.

Among these regulatory documents, there is in particular the Urban Travel Plan of Ile-de-France (PDUIF), the Local Travel Plan (PLD), or the Local Urban Plan (PLU) which can be at the municipal or intercommunal level (PLUi), etc. The latter tend to guarantee the balance of the development of a territory while reflecting the ambitions of its development and the supervision of its urbanization.

The objectives of this consultation

In application of the urban planning code, the objective of this consultation is to:

Inform the public about the nature and progress of the project;

the public about the nature and progress of the project; To collect opinions on the compatibility of the Plaine Commune PLUi and to provide the partners with the elements useful for the adaptation of the documents that they would be required to carry out if necessary;

opinions on the compatibility of the Plaine Commune PLUi and to provide the partners with the elements useful for the adaptation of the documents that they would be required to carry out if necessary; Prepare the next steps of the project, including the public inquiry phase.

The objective of this consultation is to respond more specifically to the directives set out in the ASAP law of 7 December 2020.

This regulatory consultation is therefore not intended to discuss the appropriateness of the T8 extension project, insofar as it has already been submitted to prior consultation in 2019, and then to continuous consultation in 2022.

The scope of the consultation

This preliminary consultation on the Compatibility of Urban Planning Documents (MECDU) concerns only the Local Intercommunal Urban Plan (PLUi) of Plaine Commune. It therefore does not concern the PLU of Paris, which does not require any compatibility with regard to the project.