The 2019 preliminary consultation

The preliminary consultation phase took place from 9 September 2019 to 26 October 2019. The modalities of the consultation, defined with the guarantor and the stakeholders, included:

2 information meetings before the consultation;

3 proximity meetings at strategic points along the route;

1 site visit along the route;

2 participatory workshops;

A paper form;

An online form;

Notice by mail.

More than 450 individual or institutional opinions were collected. A look back at the main lessons of the consultation.

The opportunity of the project

For the vast majority of participants in the consultation, the extension of the T8 tram was perceived as a useful and positive project, in particular to improve the service of an area that is still underserved today.

The general route and the stations

While the route was generally judged to be judicious, the Pressensé and Rosa-Parks stations concentrated the questions and contributions.

For the Pressensé station, the vast majority of participants opposed the precautionary measures and expressed their wish to build the station at the same time as the rest of the route in order to send a signal in favour of equal treatment of the territories and neighbourhoods crossed by the project. A request to which Île-de-France Mobilités responded positively.

Two variants of the terminus at Rosa-Parks were presented to the public. As a large number of participants felt that none of the variants were satisfactory, new studies were carried out. A new alternative is now being proposed.

The impacts of the project

The consultation provided a better understanding of the expectations and fears of the participants regarding the impact of the extension project on their environment. The following topics were discussed:

The other transport lines;

Car traffic and parking;

Urban regeneration;

Vegetation;

Nuisances;

The insertion of the tram.

