The Franc-Moisin - Bel Air sector
The challenges of the sector
- Promoting heritage: the tramway will continue to run along the historic centre of Saint-Denis, will serve the Parc de la Légion d'Honneur and will cross the valley of the Cour du Ru de Montfort between the allotments of the Fort de l'Est and the canal. In this sector, the question of heritage preservation is therefore decisive.
- Improving the living environment: if the project requires the cutting of about 90 trees in this sector, 70 will be replanted along the route to reinforce or create new alignments and other solutions are being studied to compensate for the impacts of the project. These opportunities are to be worked on in consultation with the inhabitants of the affected neighbourhoods.
- Supporting economic dynamism: the arrival of the tramway should encourage the installation of new activities in the area and preserve the future of existing economic activities, in particular those located on Rue Danielle Casanova.
- Reconnecting and calming the city: the tramway should facilitate the crossing of the A1 motorway in this sector. The insertion of the tramway will require adjustments to the traffic plan, in particular in connection with the one-way traffic on Avenue Jeanne d'Arc and part of Avenue Leroy des Barres and the creation of a pedestrian area at the level of the Lycée Suger.
Pedestrian view of Avenue Paul Vaillant Couturier (non-contractual development intention)