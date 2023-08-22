The General Stores sector
The challenges of the sector
- Opening up the business park to the city: the arrival of the tramway will strengthen the links between this business park and the residential districts that adjoin it, in particular the area of the ZAC des Mines Fillettes - an urban requalification operation jointly led by Plaine Commune and the City of Paris. These changes will make it possible to guarantee the continuity of public and individual transport links (cycle paths, pedestrian routes) and to offer as many people as possible access to places of interest such as the large urban forest developed by ICADE within the business park.
- Supporting economic dynamism: the Warehouses and General Stores site is now a dynamic business park with many jobs. The integration of the tramway has been designed in close consultation with the companies in order to take account of their operating constraints. The coordination of the site is a particularly sensitive issue in this sector. The phasing of the tram works and the diversions will take into account the specific needs of the companies (access, work period, etc.) in order to guarantee the good continuity of activities.
Front Populaire station (non-contractual development intention)