The Parisian sector
The challenges of the sector
- Crossing the ring road and the Boulevard des Maréchaux: the tramway will cross these two major arteries of the Paris conurbation before arriving at its new terminus. Minimizing the impact on traffic and guaranteeing the priority of the tramway on all the road junctions that punctuate the Avenue de la Porte d'Aubervilliers represents a major challenge in the sector.
- Supporting the redevelopment of the Porte d'Aubervilliers: the tramway represents an exceptional opportunity to strengthen the urban and landscape character of this lifeline between the 18th and 19th arrondissements and the municipality of Aubervilliers. The social, landscape and ecological stakes represented by this redevelopment are all the more significant as the tramway will serve neighbourhoods that are the subject of major urban renewal projects. While the project will result in the cutting of about 40 trees on this section of the route, the redevelopment of the Place Skanderbeg roundabout and the reinforcement and extension of the tree-lined corridor in the centre of the avenue to Avenue Victor Hugo in Aubervilliers will make it possible to plant more than 100 trees in the area.
- Optimising intermodality: a major challenge for the sector is the quality of connections with the RER E Rosa Parks station, the T3b tram station and the stops of the various bus lines serving the interchange. Passenger exchanges will take place on the same level as the large square in front of Rosa Parks. Guaranteeing the fluidity of traffic, the readability, safety and comfort of connecting routes requires targeted interventions on the forecourt (signage, greening, etc.). These will have to be designed in close consultation with local residents and all the stakeholders involved.
The Rosa Parks terminus station (non-contractual development intention)