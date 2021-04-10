New lineParis > Orly-Ville

The T9 tram connects Porte de Choisy (Paris 13th) to Orly city centre (94).
This new line will strengthen the transport offer in the cities of Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine, Choisy-le-Roi, Thiais, Orly and Paris. It replaces the old bus line 183, which ran between Porte de Choisy and Orly airport and which, with more than 56,000 passengers per day, was reaching its limits in terms of capacity.
The route
Key-Figures
More than 70,000
daily travelers
6
Municipalities served
19
Stations
30 minutes
approximately between Porte de Choisy and Orly-Gaston Viens
Calendar
- 2012Consultation
- 2013Schematic diagram
- 2014Public inquiry
- 2015Declaration of public utility / Preliminary project
- 2016Project studies
- 2016-2018Preparatory work
- 2018-2021Works and tests
- April 10, 2021Commissioning