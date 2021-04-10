Tram

New lineParis > Orly-Ville

The T9 tram connects Porte de Choisy (Paris 13th) to Orly city centre (94).

This new line will strengthen the transport offer in the cities of Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine, Choisy-le-Roi, Thiais, Orly and Paris. It replaces the old bus line 183, which ran between Porte de Choisy and Orly airport and which, with more than 56,000 passengers per day, was reaching its limits in terms of capacity.

Orly - Gaston Viens © CL Havet

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Val-de-Marne
City of Paris
Île-de-France Mobilités

The route

Key-Figures

More than 70,000

daily travelers

6

Municipalities served

19

Stations

30 minutes

approximately between Porte de Choisy and Orly-Gaston Viens

Calendar

  1. 2012
    Consultation
  2. 2013
    Schematic diagram
  3. 2014
    Public inquiry
  4. 2015
    Declaration of public utility / Preliminary project
  5. 2016
    Project studies
  6. 2016-2018
    Preparatory work
  7. 2018-2021
    Works and tests
  8. April 10, 2021
    Commissioning