New lineParis > Orly-Ville

The T9 tram connects Porte de Choisy (Paris 13th) to Orly city centre (94).

This new line will strengthen the transport offer in the cities of Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine, Choisy-le-Roi, Thiais, Orly and Paris. It replaces the old bus line 183, which ran between Porte de Choisy and Orly airport and which, with more than 56,000 passengers per day, was reaching its limits in terms of capacity.