The current stops of bus line 4206 (former 402) will be replaced by more spacious and better equipped Tzen 4 stations. The platforms are extended to accommodate 24-metre buses. Travelers can comfortably wait for their bus thanks to benches and shelters. They will also be able to buy their ticket in the resort. The stations will also be equipped with real-time information screens, as well as video-protection cameras.

The Tzen 4 also improves accessibility for all passengers, including people with reduced mobility (PRM):