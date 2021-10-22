Modern and comfortable resorts
Tzen 4 - Marchais Guesdon station in Evry-Courcouronnes (development intentions)
The current stops of bus line 4206 (former 402) will be replaced by more spacious and better equipped Tzen 4 stations. The platforms are extended to accommodate 24-metre buses. Travelers can comfortably wait for their bus thanks to benches and shelters. They will also be able to buy their ticket in the resort. The stations will also be equipped with real-time information screens, as well as video-protection cameras.
The Tzen 4 also improves accessibility for all passengers, including people with reduced mobility (PRM):
- The platforms are raised to the same level as the bus, to make it easier for users to get on and off. To facilitate access for people in wheelchairs, the buses will be equipped with ramps.
- Audible and visual announcement devices make it possible to share passenger information with everyone.
- Embossed strips are installed on the ground and patterns are drawn on the windows of the shelters to help the visually impaired.